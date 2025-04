Returning Sevastova bests Pavlyuchenkova for first time in nine meetings

Unranked and playing the second tournament of her comeback from an ACL injury, Anastasija Sevastova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the first time in nine meetings in the Mutua Madrid Open first round. Sevastova, 35, had won just two sets in their previous eight meetings between 2010 and 2021.