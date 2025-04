Unranked Sevastova upsets Stuttgart champ Ostapenko in all-Latvian derby

Unranked former No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova improved to 3-0 overall against Latvian compatriot Jelena Ostapenko after upsetting the No. 23 seed in the Mutua Madrid Open second round. The result was Sevastova's first Top 20 win since defeating Johanna Konta at the same stage of Madrid 2021; since then, the 35-year-old has returned from both maternity leave and, two weeks ago, a 14-month injury layoff.