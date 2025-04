Veronika Kudermetova saves match point, escapes Bucsa in Madrid

Veronika Kudermetova saved one match point as lucky loser Cristina Bucsa served at 5-4 in the third set of their Mutua Madrid Open second round to defeat to Spanish No. 4 in 2 hours and 44 minutes. Kudermetova had been two points from losing three times down 6-5 in the second set, then trailed 5-3 in the decider.