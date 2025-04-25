2025 Madrid Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Hot shot: Get the compass out ... Sabalenka finds acute angle in Madrid Pulled far out of court by an Anna Blinkova forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open second round, Aryna Sabalenka responded with a ridiculously sharp angle of her own. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied