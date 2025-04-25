2025 Madrid

Hot shot: Get the compass out ... Sabalenka finds acute angle in Madrid

Pulled far out of court by an Anna Blinkova forehand in the Mutua Madrid Open second round, Aryna Sabalenka responded with a ridiculously sharp angle of her own.

