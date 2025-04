Uchijima ousts former champ Jabeur in Madrid for second Top 30 win of 2025

Moyuka Uchijima came from a set and a break down to upset No. 26 seed and 2022 champion Ons Jabeur in the Mutua Madrid Open second round. The result was Uchijima's second Top 30 win of 2025, following her defeat of Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai.