Potapova upsets Zheng in Madrid for seventh Top 10 win, first since 2023

Anastasia Potapova came from a break down in the second set to defeat No. 8 seed Zheng Qinwen in the Mutua Madrid Open second round. The result was Potapova's second win in five meetings with Zheng in their first clay-court encounter; it was also her seventh career Top 10 win, and first since defeating Ons Jabeur at San Diego 2023.