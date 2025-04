Keys saves three set points to deny Kalinskaya in Madrid third round

No. 5 seed Madison Keys saved three set points trailing 6-5 in the second set to defeat No. 30 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the Mutua Madrid Open third round. Keys had been down 3-0 in the second set, then up 5-3. She improved to 2-1 overall against Kalinskaya, avenging a third-round loss in Charleston three weeks previously.