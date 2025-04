Vekic rallies past Navarro in Madrid third-round nightcap

In Saturday's late-night match, No. 19 seed Donna Vekic posted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 11 seed Emma Navarro to reach the Round of 16 at the Mutua Madrid Open. Vekic's win over the World No. 10 was her second Top 10 win of the season -- both coming over Navarro.