Potapova saves two match points, edges Kenin in deciding tiebreak

Anastasia Potapova came from 3-1 down in the third set, then saved double match point in the deciding tiebreak, to defeat No. 32 seed Sofia Kenin in the Mutua Madrid Open third round. Potapova levelled the pair's professional head-to-head at one win apiece (previously, she led their junior head-to-head 2-1).