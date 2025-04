Stearns rolls into Madrid Round of 16, sets meeting with No. 1 Sabalenka

Peyton Stearns needed just 65 minutes to beat qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-0 in the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. Stearns will now face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 -- in their only previous meeting, Sabalenka had to save four match points before squeaking past Stearns at 2024 Indian Wells.