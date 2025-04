Gauff reaches first career Madrid quarterfinal with win vs. Bencic

No. 4 seed Coco Gauff improved to 3-2 overall against Belinda Bencic, 2-1 in 2025 and 1-0 on clay with a straight-sets win the Mutua Madrid Open fourth round. Gauff advanced to her third quarterfinal of the season, and first of her career in Madrid.