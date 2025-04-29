2025 Madrid

Hot shot: Shnaider foils Swiatek defense with deft touch at net

Diana Shnaider got a foothold in her fourth-round Mutua Madrid Open contest with Iga Swiatek with a superbly constructed point featuring a fine drop shot and deft finishing volley.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.