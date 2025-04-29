2025 Madrid Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Hot shot: Shnaider foils Swiatek defense with deft touch at net Diana Shnaider got a foothold in her fourth-round Mutua Madrid Open contest with Iga Swiatek with a superbly constructed point featuring a fine drop shot and deft finishing volley. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied