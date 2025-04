Keys powers past Vekic into second straight Madrid quarterfinal

No. 5 seed Madison Keys improved to 4-1 overall against No. 19 seed Donna Vekic with a straight-sets win at the Mutua Madrid Open to reach her fifth quarterfinal of 2025. Having failed to go beyond the Madrid third round in her first nine appearances, Keys has now made back-to-back quarterfinals at the event.