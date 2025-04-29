Uchijima upsets Alexandrova in Madrid, reaches first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

Moyuka Uchijima reached her third career WTA quarterfinal, second of the 2025 clay swing and first at WTA 1000 level by upsetting No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Mutua Madrid Open fourth round. The result was Uchijima's fourth Top 30 win of 2025, and her third defeat of a seed in Madrid. She extended her winning streak in Madrid to nine matches, following her title run at the previous year's ITF W100 tournament.