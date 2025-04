Svitolina ends Uchijima's run; makes first WTA 1000 semifinal since 2021

No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina stormed past Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1 in just 52 minutes at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday. The Ukrainian still has not lost a set on clay in 2025. Additionally, Svitolina is into the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time since her return from maternity leave in 2023.