Gauff storms past Swiatek in 64 minutes to make Madrid final

Coco Gauff cruised into her first Mutua Madrid Open final with a 6-1, 6-1 dismissal of defending champion Iga Swiatek in Thursday's semifinals. Gauff handed Swiatek her worst clay-court defeat in number of games won since Simona Halep beat Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 at 2019 Roland Garros.