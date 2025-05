Sabalenka picks up 30th win of the year in Madrid semifinals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka held off No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 in the Mutua Madrid Open semifinals on Thursday night. Sabalenka has now reached the Madrid final four times -- she won the title in 2021 and 2023 and was runner-up last year.