NUEVA YORK - Las celebridades estuvieron con toda su fuerza en el US Open para disfrutar de un momento histórico cuando Coco Gauff, de 19 años, capturó su primer título de Grand Slam en una inspirada remontada sobre Aryna Sabalenka.

Las gradas del estadio Arthur Ashe estaban repletas de estrellas de la pantalla grande, la pantalla pequeña, y el mundo del deporte, incluidas Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Brosnahan, Cara Delevigne, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Maria Sharapova. , Andy Roddick, Monica Seles, Tracy Austin, Shonda Rhimes, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Al Roker, Diane Keaton, Jake Paul y Alec Baldwin.

Así reaccionó el mundo ante la gran victoria de Coco:

Así reaccionó el vestuario ante el nuevo miembro del club de Grand Slam y, el lunes, el número 3 del mundo en individuales y el número 1 en dobles.