NUEVA YORK - Las celebridades estuvieron con toda su fuerza en el US Open para disfrutar de un momento histórico cuando Coco Gauff, de 19 años, capturó su primer título de Grand Slam en una inspirada remontada sobre Aryna Sabalenka.
Las gradas del estadio Arthur Ashe estaban repletas de estrellas de la pantalla grande, la pantalla pequeña, y el mundo del deporte, incluidas Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Brosnahan, Cara Delevigne, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Maria Sharapova. , Andy Roddick, Monica Seles, Tracy Austin, Shonda Rhimes, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Al Roker, Diane Keaton, Jake Paul y Alec Baldwin.
Así reaccionó el mundo ante la gran victoria de Coco:
Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023
So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023
Congrats to U.S. Open Champion @CocoGauff. You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2023
Wow. What a champion (in so many ways)! Congratulations, #CocoGauff! #USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/EE4DHXzjo7— Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 9, 2023
Congratulations, @CocoGauff! Your drive and determination are an inspiration to the millions of little girls watching. I feel confident that while this is your first Major title, it won’t be your last. https://t.co/pdpVNw7bnr— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 9, 2023
This generation is living the dream of the Original 9.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023
Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙 https://t.co/Tl5XlDRi9E
CONGRATS @CocoGauff‼️‼️‼️— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 9, 2023
🙌🙌🙌 Champ!! https://t.co/s1K773rPIO— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 9, 2023
All of us watching the final right now. 🫣😂😧 pic.twitter.com/ObtPsVwWdh— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
South Florida don’t quit!! 😤@CocoGauff is your 2023 @usopen champion after a comeback for the ages 👏— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2023
Witnessed something special.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 9, 2023
MASSIVE congratulations, @CocoGauff!! All of the feels! 🥳🤩 https://t.co/C0np5YkiR6— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) September 10, 2023
Her character is as excellent as her play. @cocogauff is here to stay! https://t.co/7qnqoEZTGR— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) September 9, 2023
SOUTH FLORIDA STAND UP!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2023
Congratulations to @CocoGauff for beating Aryna Sabalenka and winning the U.S. Open!!! Kudos to her parents Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 9, 2023
Así reaccionó el vestuario ante el nuevo miembro del club de Grand Slam y, el lunes, el número 3 del mundo en individuales y el número 1 en dobles.
The cutest moment. Congrats @CocoGauff 🫶🏼 https://t.co/c9RafwVlom— Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) September 9, 2023
Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!!— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 9, 2023
No one more deserving than you! Congratulations Champ 🏆😭 @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/f4lqyjkdr3— Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) September 9, 2023
What a moment @CocoGauff Congratulations on an amazing performance and you are a true champion on and off the court. You make the sport proud— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 9, 2023
Congrats @CocoGauff 🏆, what an amazing performance 🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#USOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/CEOfHjZWCG— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 9, 2023
Wow @CocoGauff— victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 9, 2023
Cccccccooooooooooccccccccooooooo !!!!!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2023