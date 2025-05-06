WTA Foundation news

View all View all WTA Foundation news
WTA Foundation
WTA Foundation_Indian Wells

WTA Foundation supports California tennis programs affected by wildfires

2m read
1mo ago
Press Releases

WTA Foundation backs UNICEF to close the women’s health gap on Women’s Day

2m read
2mo ago
SHARAPOVA_WTA FOUNDATION_v7
WTA Foundation

Come Play: Australian Open

3mo ago
Come Play 1
00:29
WTA Foundation

WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley Host Come Play Clinic in Melbourne

1m read
3mo ago
Come Play 1
Player Feature

At 70, Chris Evert reflects on a life shaped by purpose and meaning

8m read
4mo ago
Chris Evert
Player Feature

How Navratilova and Evert turned their rivalry into a life-saving mission

4m read
5mo ago
Navratilova and Evert join forces for breast cancer awareness
Press Releases

WTA Foundation event in Riyadh spotlights women’s health and empowerment

3m read
2mo ago
Portia HRH Princess Reema