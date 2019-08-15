WTA Pick ‘Em & Streaks Game 2024

OFFICIAL RULES

These are the official rules (the "Official Rules") that govern the WTA Pick ‘Em & Streaks Game 2024 (the “Game”) and the relationship between you and the Sponsor (as defined in Section 1 below) in relation to the Game. By participating in this Game, you confirm you have legal capacity to take part in the Game and you agree to comply with and abide by these Official Rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

THE GAME IS DESIGNED TO ADVERTISE AND PROMOTE WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL TENNIS AND IS NOT GAMBLING.

You must have Internet access AND a valid email address to participate. PLEase read our privacy policy BEFORE PARTICIPATING; SEE below at SECTION 16.

Eligibility: GAME open only to legal residents OF the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, Canada AND THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ARE (1) at least eighteen (18) years or the age of majority in their country/province/state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of REGISTRATION and have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and (2) who have internet access and a valid and active email account. VOID elseWHERE and where PROHIBITED BY LAW.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with X, Facebook or Instagram. By participating in the promotion, you are providing your information to Sponsor (defined below), not to X Corp. or Meta Platforms, Inc. For the avoidance of doubt, Facebook, X or Instagram shall have no responsibility or liability to you in respect of the Game.

1. Sponsor : WTA Ventures Operations, LLC,100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 300-N, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701 U.S.A. (“Sponsor”).

2. Administrator : Probability, LLC, 2 Woodstock Meadow Ln, PO Box 1484, Woodstock, NY 12498 U.S.A. (“Administrator”).

3. Eligibility : The WTA Pick ‘Em & Streaks Game 2024 is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, Canada and the United Kingdom, who have mental capacity to enter into a legally binding contract and are at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in their country, province, or state of residence, whichever is older, at the time of registration. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, Administrator, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Game or awarding any prize and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated, and successor companies (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to register or participate. In addition, current WTA Tour players, as well as their coaches, practice partners and other assistants, management/representation are not eligible to register or participate. Further, the immediate family and household members of any individuals of any of the preceding categories are not eligible to register or participate. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses, regardless of where they live. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year, whether related or not.

Registrants may not have been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude . FOR RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, AND CANADA ONLY: By registering, each Game Registrant (“Registrant”) understands and agrees that, if selected as a potential Winner, he/she will be required to consent to a background check to verify eligibility; and, failure to sign such consents and authorizations and/or to furnish all required information will result in disqualification. (The preceding requirement does NOT apply to Registrants who are residents of the United Kingdom.)

In addition, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify a potential Winner if the results of such background check reveal that such Registrant is not eligible to participate in the Game (for Registrants who are residents of the United States or Canada) or if the Registrant has been convicted of a felony or a crime of moral turpitude (for all Registrants other than Registrants who are residents of the United Kingdom (in relation to felonies only), as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. If disqualified, a potential Winner will not receive any compensation of any kind nor will Sponsor or the other Promotion Entities have any liability to him/her under any legal theory.

4. Game Schedule : United States Eastern Time (“E.T.”) (e.g., New York time), corresponding to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) minus four (4) hours. For example, where the stated time is 12:00 p.m. E.T., this time corresponds to 4:00 p.m. UTC of the same day, and where the stated time is 11:59 p.m. E.T., this corresponds to 3:59 a.m. UTC in the morning of the following day; but, from November 3, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. E.T. until November 9, 2024, the E.T. corresponds to UTC minus five (5) IMPORTANT NOTICE TO REGISTRANTS: ALL TIMES LISTED THROUGHOUT THE OFFICIAL RULES ARE IN ET. REGISTRANTS ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DETERMINING THE CORRESPONDING TIME IN THEIR RESPECTIVE JURISDICTIONS.

The Game begins on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and ends at the start of the final match of the WTA Finals scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024 (“Promotion Period”). The Promotion Period consists of “Swings”: (a) Swing 1: May 7, 2024 – August 4, 2024; (b) Swing 2: August 6, 2024 – November 9, 2024.

5. Objective & Overview of Game :

In the Game, Registrants attempt to accumulate the most points by making correct predictions in response to posted questions about Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournaments.** During each day of the Promotion Period (also referred to as “Tournament Day”), Sponsor will post one (1) or more questions regarding one of the scheduled matches taking place on that Tournament Day and/or otherwise corresponding to the Tournament generally. A sample question might be: in today’s match between Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff, who will record more aces?

If a given Tournament Day’s question(s) is/are answered correctly, the Registrant will receive Points for each Tournament Day’s question correctly answered.† Depending on the specific Tournament Day’s question, a correct answer will result in either one (1), two (2) or three (3) Points; the number of Points available will be listed next to the corresponding Tournament Day’s question.(Registrants start with zero (0) Points.) In addition, beginning on Monday, July 29, 2024, the Registrant builds a streak by correctly answering the Tournament Day Streak Question on consecutive Tournament Days (“Streak”). (For clarity, beginning on July 29, 2024, if there is only one [1] Tournament Day’s question on a given Tournament Day, that question will also function as the Tournament Day Streak Question; if there are multiple Tournament Day’s questions on a given Tournament Day, only one [1] of these questions will also function as the Tournament Day Streak Question. In all cases, the Tournament Day Streak Question will be clearly designated as such.) Regardless of their Point totals and the number of consecutive Tournament Days prior to July 29, 2024 on which Registrant correctly answered the Tournament Day’s question(s), all Registrants start with a Streak of zero (0).

†As Monday, August 5, 2024 falls between Swing 1 and Swing 2, no Points will be awarded for correctly answering questions on August 5. But, the Streak portion of the Game is still in effect on August 5 and, to keep his/her Streak alive, a Registrant must correctly answer the Tournament Day Streak Question on August 5.

If a Registrant incorrectly answers or fails to answer a Tournament Day’s question, the Registrant will not receive any Points for that Tournament Day’s question. (Points are not deducted from a Registrant for incorrect answers or failing to answer a Tournament Day’s question. If there are multiple Tournament Day’s questions on a given Tournament Day, incorrectly answering or failing to answer one [1] Tournament Day’s question will not affect a Registrant’s ability to receive Points for correctly answering other Tournament Day’s question[s] on that Tournament Day including the Tournament Day Streak Question [beginning on July 29, 2024.]) In addition, beginning on July 29, 2024, incorrectly answering or failing to answer the Tournament Day Streak Question will result in the Registrant’s Streak being “broken” and he/she will have to start a new Streak at zero (0).

In all cases, the official sanctioned data/results of matches, as of twenty-hours (24) hours after the conclusion of the corresponding match, will be used to determine whether an answer to any given Tournament Day’s question is correct. (Should the data/results of a match be corrected after such twenty-four [24] hour period, Registrant’s Point totals and, if the affected Tournament Day’s question is the Tournament Day Streak Question, the Registrant’s Streak will NOT be affected.) For Tournament Day’s questions including Tournament Day Streak Questions which address a given Tournament generally (and not with respect to match play at that Tournament), Sponsor shall determine the correct answers to such questions in its sole discretion. Sponsor’s decisions in this regard (as well as all other decisions of Sponsor and Administrator relative to the Game) are final and binding in all respects and not subject to appeal.

**Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournaments consist of all sanctioned tournaments: WTA 250, WTA 500, WTA 1000 and WTA Finals. (For clarity, WTA 125 and Grand Slam tournaments are excluded.)

If any question on a given Tournament Day’ does not result in a definitive answer, no Points will be awarded for that question. In addition beginning on July 29, 2024, if a question on a given Tournament Day does not result in a definitive answer and it is also the Tournament Day Streak Question, Streaks will not be affected. To use the above example, Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff each record 10 aces in their match on the corresponding Tournament Day. A further example is a match being suspended or postponed on a given Tournament Day due to inclement weather (or any other reason).

In the unlikely event that the only question(s) on a given Tournament Day relate to match play and no matches are played on that Tournament Day, no Points will be awarded for that Tournament Day; and, if this occurs on or after July 29, 2024, Streaks will not be affected.

For all purposes, Sponsor’s computer (at its offices in St. Petersburg, Florida U.S.A.) is the official clock for the Game.

6. Registration:

During the Promotion Period, navigate the internet to Fantasy.wtatennis.com (“Website”). You will be directed to complete the online registration form. You will be asked to provide your full name, date of birth, email address, city and state/province/country as well as to create a username and password for the submission of answers to Tournament Day questions.

Your username is subject to approval by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Obscene, hateful, offensive or otherwise inappropriate usernames will NOT be accepted. BE SURE TO SAFEGUARD YOUR PASSWORD SO AS TO PREVENT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO YOUR REGISTRATION. Your email address will be used to contact you if you are a potential prize Winner, if you forget your password and/or username or if you need to re-set your password and/or username.

CLICK THE CHECK BOX SIGNIFYING THAT YOU MEET THE GAME’S ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AND HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE REGISTERED FOR THE GAME, CANNOT ENGAGE IN GAME PLAY AND CANNOT WIN ANY PRIZES IN THE GAME.

THERE IS A LIMIT OF ONE (1) REGISTRATION PER PERSON DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD. ANY ATTEMPT TO REGISTER MULTIPLE TIMES VOIDS ALL REGISTRATIONS/GAME PLAYS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE GAME AND PERHAPS OTHER PROMOTIONS OFFERED BY SPONSOR OR ITS AFFILIATED/RELATED ENTITIES.

In case of a dispute over the identity of a Registrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the Registrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

7. Game Play :

At a certain time . on a given Tournament Day, that Tournament Day’s question(s) will be posted on the Website. If multiple questions are posted on the same Tournament Day, all questions may or may not be posted at or around the same time. The time of posting of question(s) on a given Tournament Day will vary by Tournament Day.

After signing in, input your answer(s) to that Tournament Day’s question(s) by the posted deadline for each question. The deadline for answering question(s) on a given Tournament Day will vary by Tournament Day.

A given Tournament Day’s question(s) will only be available during the indicated times. Missing the opportunity to answer question(s) for a given Tournament Day for any reason will have the same effect as a Registrant electing not to answer the applicable Tournament Day’s question(s).

You may change your answer one or more times prior to the deadline for answering question(s) for a given Tournament Day. If you change your answer, the last answer that you inputted will be considered your final answer and will be used for purposes of Game Play.

Do NOT include any commentary along with your answer(s) to question(s) fora given Tournament Day. Revisiting the sample question from Section 5, your answer should consist solely of a whole number. If Sponsor cannot readily determine your answer, it will be deemed by Sponsor to be incorrect. If your answer is accompanied by content that Sponsor determines in its sole discretion is obscene, hateful, offensive or otherwise inappropriate, it will be deemed by Sponsor to be incorrect and will result in disqualification from the Game and may result in Sponsor prohibiting you from participating in future promotions offered by Sponsor or its affiliated/related entities as well as seeking damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

8. Scoring:

The Registrant with the highest Point total for each Swing will win a Swing Prize (as defined in Section 10 below). There is a limit of one (1) Swing Prize per person. Accordingly, if the Swing 1 Prize winner has the highest Point total in Swing 2, the Registrant with the next highest Point total in Swing 2 will win the Swing 2 Prize.

In the event of a tie for either Swing Prize (that is, two [2] or more Registrants have the same highest Point total for a Swing) the Swing Prize Winner will be determined based on which of the tied Registrants correctly answered more or the most Tournament Day’s questions with a value of three (3) Points. Should a tie still remain, the Swing Prize Winner will be the Registrant who is selected in a random drawing conducted by Administrator from among those still tied.

The odds of winning the Swing Prize for a given Swing depends on the knowledge of a Registrant regarding Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournaments taking place during that Swing (and WTA Tour players competing same) as compared to that of other Registrants.

If a Registrant accumulates a Streak of fifty (50) or more (beginning on July 29, 2024), he/she will win the Streak Prize. The length of a Streak Prize Winner’s Streak (provided that it is at least fifty [50]) will in no way affect the Streak Prize won: a given Registrant can only win one (1) Streak Prize. If more than one (1) Registrant accumulates a Streak of fifty (50) or more (beginning on July 29, 2024), the Streak Prize will be divided equally among all such Registrants.

The odds of winning the Streak Prize depends on the knowledge of a Registrant regarding Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournaments taking place between July 29, 2024 and the end of the Promotion Period (and WTA Tour players competing same.)

From time to time during the Promotion Period, the Website will feature a leader board listing all Registrants by username and Point total and, beginning after July 29, 2024, the longest active Streak (“Leader Board”). Notwithstanding the contents of any Leader Board, Sponsor reserves the right to revise the Point totals, Streak status and rankings of Registrants listed on a given Leader Board at any time prior to the awarding of prizes.

A REGISTRANT IS NOT A POTENTIAL WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL HE/SHE IS PERSONALLY NOTIFIED TO SUCH EFFECT BY SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR AS PER SECTION 11 BELOW. THE CONTENTS OF LEADER BOARDS ARE NOT IN ANY WAY BINDING UPON SPONSOR OR ADMINISTRATOR UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY AND WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AS PROOF OF WINNING ANY PRIZE.

9. Additional Restrictions on Registration/Game Play :

Registrations/Game Plays must be manually key stroked by Registrant; use of automated entry devices or programs, or submissions by third parties on a Registrant’s behalf are prohibited.

Registrations/Game Plays that do not conform to or that violate these Official Rules or are submitted in any manner other than as stated in these Official Rules will be disqualified.

Proof of submission of Registration/Game Play does not constitute proof of receipt of same.

Sponsor/Administrator will acknowledge receipt of Registration/Game Play as required by applicable law. Such acknowledgment of receipt of Registration/Game Play does not constitute any representation as to eligibility, notification of winning nor is it otherwise binding upon Sponsor or Administrator under any legal theory.

Registrations/Game Plays that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, jumbled, delayed, inaccessible, improperly recorded (or not recorded at all) or unintelligible for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promotion Entities, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted.

By accepting prize(s) (except where prohibited by law) Winner consents to use by Sponsor and its assignees/designees of their name, city, state/province/country, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world, without further compensation, notification, permission, or approval. For residents of the United States and Canada, the foregoing consent shall last in perpetuity; for residents of the United Kingdom, the foregoing consent shall last for the Promotion Period and for two (2) years thereafter.

If you choose to participate in the Game by using your wireless mobile device, data rates may apply for each message sent or received from your handset according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges as well as charges for wireless internet access) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Game. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone's capabilities for specific instructions. The Sponsor will not reimburse any charges incurred by Registrants to register for or participate in the Game.

10. Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARV”) :

"Swing Prize" (2 Winners, 1 per Swing): Swing Prize Winner will receive a trip for two (2) to a 2025 Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournament of Swing Prize Winner’s choice from among three (3) options provided by Sponsor, beginning in February 2025 (“Swing Prize Tournament”): (i) roundtrip economy air travel for two (2) from a major/international airport closest to Swing Prize Winner's place of residence (selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion); (ii) two (2) nights hotel accommodations (one (1) standard room, double occupancy) at a hotel selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion, (iii) two (2) tickets for two (2) sessions at the Swing Prize Tournament (Sponsor will determine seat type and location at the Swing Prize Tournament; tickets are governed by a revocable, nontransferable license, including prohibition on sale/re-sale, exchange, transfer, assignment, auction, barter, donation, placement into commerce or other form of conveyance; venue restrictions also apply) and (iv) ground transportation to and from the destination airport and hotel.

Swing Prize Trip Restrictions: Meals, beverages, gratuities, incidental expenses and all other costs and expenses relative to acceptance/use of prize not specified herein are not included and are solely the Swing Prize Winner's responsibility. All arrangements are subject to change, availability, and other restrictions. Swing Prize trip arrangements cannot be changed by Swing Prize Winner/travel companion. Swing Prize Winner/travel companion must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time; hotel and airline/flights will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Travel companion of Swing Prize Winner must complete, sign and return a Liability Release and Publicity Release (where lawful) prior to issuance of travel documents. If Swing Prize Winner's travel companion is a Minor, Winner must be Minor's parent/legal guardian and must complete Release (and any other required documentation) on behalf of Minor. Swing Prize Winner must respond promptly to Sponsor's requests regarding travel arrangements. Swing Prize Winner and travel companion must act in an appropriate and well-behaved manner at all times, including but not limited to during attendance at Swing Prize Tournament (e.g., Swing Prize Winner and/or travel companion being intoxicated, abusing/harassing Swing Prize Tournament players, posing a safety risk to themselves or others, or violating policies of Swing Prize Tournament and/or venue hosting same). SWING PRIZE WINNER/TRAVEL COMPANION MUST TRAVEL ON THE DATES, AND AT THE TIME SPECIFIED BY THE SPONSOR SO AS TO ATTEND THE SELECTED SWING PRIZE TOURNAMENT; IF SWING PRIZE WINNER IS UNAVAILABLE ON SUCH DATES FOR ANY REASON, THE SWING PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED WITHOUT COMPENSATION OF ANY KIND AND AN ALTERNATE WINNER WILL BE SELECTED IN THE MANNER SET FORTH ABOVE. No responsibility is assumed by the Sponsor for any cancelled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights and events once any tickets have been issued in relation to the prize for any reason whatsoever beyond its control. Swing Prize Winner/travel companion must provide own transportation to/from airport of departure. Swing Prize Winner/travel companion are solely responsible for obtaining any/all necessary travel documentation/requirements (including but not limited to valid photo I.D., passport, etc., to the extent applicable) before departure. Airline carrier and hotel regulations and conditions apply. Prize is not valid for upgrades. All tickets issued in conjunction with the Swing Prize are not eligible for frequent flyer miles, hotel award points or other “perks.” If air travel is not needed, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor/Administrator, ground transportation (or a stipend in an amount of Sponsor’s sole choosing to be used for ground transportation) may be substituted for air travel, and there will be no cash alternative or substitute prize. If Swing Prize Winner elects to accept prize without a travel companion, the Swing Prize will be awarded in increments appropriate for a single individual, the Swing Prize Winner him/herself (including only one (1) ticket to Swing Prize Tournament) and there will be no cash alternative or substitute prize.

ARV of each Swing Prize is $4,500 (USD), £3,614**. Actual final value of Swing Prize may be higher or lower based on various factors, including selected and approved Swing Prize Tournament, location of Swing Prize Winner and time of travel. If actual value of Swing Prize is less than $4,500 (USD), no additional compensation will be provided

Streak Prize: $250,000 (USD), £202,118** Streak Prize will be awarded in the form of a check or direct deposit to Streak Prize Winner’s account at an approved financial institution, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

THE TOTAL ARV OF ALL PRIZES IN THE GAME IS $259,000 (USD), £208,029**.

**Prize values in British Pound Sterling reflect currency exchange rate as of date of finalization of Official Rules. Actual prize value may vary.

LIMIT OF ONE (1) SWING PRIZE AND ONE (1) STREAK PRIZE PER REGISTRANT. No substitution or transfer of prize except with Sponsor’s prior written permission. Sponsor in its sole discretion may award a substitute prize of equal or greater value if Swing Prize is unavailable at time of awarding for a justified reason. Prizes are NOT redeemable or exchangeable for cash or credit (excluding Streak Prize). Any images of prize in advertising are for illustrative purposes only and actual prize may differ from such images. All applicable federal, state, foreign, provincial, and local taxes are the sole responsibility of Winner except where prohibited by local laws in a given country. Winners will receive either (i) if a U.S. resident, a 1099 tax form reflecting actual value of prize as it is valued at $600 (USD) or over, or (ii) if not a U.S. resident, an IRS Form 1042-S, W-8Ben, or any other applicable tax forms. A non-U.S. resident Winner may be responsible for U.S. foreign withholding tax on prize(s) in addition to any taxes that may be levied by his/her country of residence on value of prize(s) won. Should a Swing Prize Winner also win the Streak Prize, the taxable amount will reflect the combined value of the Swing Prize and the Streak Prize. All taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winners.

11. Winner Notification : Winners will be contacted by email. Swing 1 Prize Winner will be contacted on or about August 7, 2024. Swing 2 Prize Winner and Streak Prize Winner(s) [if any] will be contacted on or about November 13, 2024. Winners will be required to sign and return by email, within three (3) business days of notification, an Affidavit/Certificate of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, a Publicity Release where allowed by law, and (if a resident of the United States or Canada) the necessary paperwork for a background check (collectively, “Game Documents”). If the Affidavit/Certificate of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and Publicity Release, or any other portions of the Game Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period and the Winner cannot be contacted after two (2) attempts within three (3) business days of first attempted notification, the applicable Winner may be disqualified. If a Winner is disqualified for any reason, there will be no prize of any kind awarded to him/her. If a Swing Prize Winner is disqualified, an alternate Winner will be selected (that is, the Registrant with the next highest Point total in the applicable Swing); if a Streak Prize Winner is disqualified, the Streak Prize will be awarded equally among the remaining Streak Prize Winner(s) and, if there are not any remaining Streak Prize Winners, the Streak Prize will NOT be awarded.

If a Canadian resident has the highest Point total in a Swing or has a Streak, he/she will be required to correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question without mechanical or other assistance of any kind, within a predetermined time limit, as a pre-condition to becoming the potential winner of the prize(s).

12. Conditions and Limitations of Liability : Subject to liability in relation to any “Non-Excludable Guarantees” as defined below and subject to the below paragraph relating to Registrants from the United Kingdom and as long as this is not prohibited by mandatory local law or public policy by participating in this Game, Registrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and the Promotion Entities, as well as each of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives, and each of their respective successors, representatives, and assigns, as well as Meta Platforms, Inc. and X Corp. (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss, or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Game and/or acceptance, receipt, possession, use, or misuse of any prize. All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply.

Nothing in these Official Rules excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify any statutory consumer guarantees or any implied condition or warranty the exclusion of which from these Official Rules would contravene any statute or cause any part of these Official Rules to be void (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”) or any other liabilities which shall not be excluded under mandatory local law or public policy. Subject to the limitations in the preceding sentence, the Sponsor excludes from these Official Rules all conditions, warranties and terms implied by statute, general law or custom. Except for liability in relation to a Non-Excludable Guarantee or any other liabilities which shall not be excluded under mandatory local law or public policy, the Released Parties exclude all liability whether arising in tort (including without limitation negligence), contract or otherwise, for any personal injury or any other loss or damage (including without limitation loss of opportunity or loss of profits), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Game, including for failed, partial, or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind affecting the Game in any manner, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware, or software. The foregoing also includes any malfunction, error, or failure deemed by Sponsor or Administrator in the discretion of either party to impact the availability or accessibility of Registrations and/or Game Plays submitted by Registrants or the transmission or receipt of winner notification or any Prize. If for any reason the Game is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failures beyond Sponsor’s control that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Game, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the Registration and/or Game Play process. THE PRECEDING EXPRESSLY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO ANY EVENT BEYOND SPONSOR’S REASONABLE CONTROL THAT INTERFERES WITH OR INTERRUPTS THE ORIGINALLY PLANNED CONDUCT OF ONE (1) OR MORE HOLOGIC WTA TOUR TENNIS TOURNAMENTS DURING THE PROMOTION PERIOD. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct the Game and make the prizes available to be won in a manner which is fair, appropriate, and consistent with these Official Rules, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Notice of termination, modification, or suspension of Game will be posted on the Website. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or loss, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Registrations and/or Game Plays; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email, Registration or Game Play to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to any person's computer or wireless mobile device related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Game. Failure of Sponsor or Administrator to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute the waiver of such provision.

You agree not to damage or cause interruption of the Game and/or prevent others from registering for and/or participating in the Game. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE ANY ONLINE SERVICE OR WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE GAME, OR TO DEFRAUD SPONSOR OR ADMINISTRATOR IN ANY MANNER RELATIVE TO REGISTRATION FOR AND/OR PARTICIPATION IN THE GAME VIOLATES CRIMINAL OR CIVIL LAWS. IF SUCH AN ATTEMPT IS MADE, SPONSOR MAY DISQUALIFY ANY PERSON MAKING SUCH ATTEMPT, PREVENT SUCH PERSON FROM PARTICIPATING IN FUTURE PROMOTIONS OFFERED BY SPONSOR OR ANY AFFILIATED/RELATED ENTITIES AND SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

In respect of Registrants from the United Kingdom, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, nothing in these Official Rules shall exclude or limit a party’s liability for death or personal injury resulting from that party’s negligence, for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited.

13. Disputes: For Registrants who are legal residents of the United Kingdom: These Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of their country of legal residence, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of their country of legal residence.

For Registrants who are legal residents of the U.S. or Canada: These Official Rules shall be governed by the law of the U.S. state of Delaware and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the U.S. state of Delaware.

Except where prohibited, Registrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, or causes of action arising out of or connected with this Game or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and, to the extent permitted by compulsory local law in the relevant State or Territory of the Registrant’s country of residence, expressly waiving any right of forum non conveniens, change of venue or the like; (b) any and all claims, judgments, or awards, to the extent permitted by compulsory local law in Registrant’s country of residence, shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Game, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will Registrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and Registrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased, except where compulsory local law in Registrant’s country of residence provides otherwise.

14. Severability : If any part of these Official Rules shall be declared invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, it shall not affect the validity of the balance of these Official Rules. In such circumstance, the provision declared invalid or unenforceable shall be re-drafted as closely to the original provision as allowed by law, so as to give effect to Sponsor’s intent.

15. Language Discrepancies : Should there be any discrepancy between the English language version of these Official Rules and the version of the Official Rules as translated into another language, the English language version shall prevail, govern, and control in all respects.

16. Data Protection; Privacy Policy : Your personal information will be collected for the purposes of conducting this Game. Use of personal information shall be subject to the privacy policy located at https://www.wtatennis.com/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policy”). The Privacy Policy contains information about how an Registrant can access or correct personal information held about them or to make a privacy complaint. Please note that your personal information will be transferred to overseas recipients, including in countries such as the United States. The methods used to protect and safeguard your personal information in the event of such transfers are set out in the Privacy Policy.

The following paragraph applies to Registrants from the United Kingdom: Any personal information collected from Registrants will be used by Sponsor/Administrator at the direction of Sponsor’s appointed representative as set forth below. Personal information collected from Registrants will be used by Sponsor/Administrator solely in connection with the Game and will not be disclosed to any third party or used for any other purpose except for the purpose of operating the Game, honoring/fulfilling an Registrant’s request to “opt-in” to receive promotional emails from Sponsor (if and as applicable), fulfilling the prizes where applicable, and any other use mentioned within this clause. The declared prize winner’s surname, county/region and country will be made available on request in accordance with Section 17 (Winners’ List) below. The legal basis for processing the data is performance of a contract and – to the extent that does not apply – the Sponsor’s legitimate interests (see Article 6, paragraph 1, lit b) and f) of the UK GDPR). The Sponsor’s legitimate interests in this instance include the marketing of its brand and the Hologic WTA Tour tennis tournaments via the Game. The personal information may be transferred outside the United Kingdom to overseas recipients, including in countries such as the United States. The duration of the retention of the information is until March 1, 2025 except in the case of the Winners and those Registrants who “opt-in” to receive promotional emails from Sponsor (if and as applicable). Registrants have a right to access, correct and have their personal data deleted from Sponsor’s database and to set the consequences of his/her death on his/her personal data. Registrants can exercise these rights by sending a written request to WTA Ventures Operations, LLC, c/o Willans Data Protection Limited, 34 Imperial Square, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL50 1QZ UNITED KINGDOM.

Personal information includes name, email address, and likeness and will be used as set out in these Official Rules including: (a) to conduct the Game as described in these Official Rules; (b) to contact the potential winners; (c) to honor/fulfill requests to “opt-in” to receive promotional emails from Sponsor (if and as applicable) and (d) fulfill the prizes.