Executive Team
Steve Simon
Chairman and CEO
Micky Lawler
President
Matthew Cenedella
Chief Operating Officer
WTA Tour
Amy Binder
Vice President, Global Communications
Bob Campbell
Director, Security
Laura Ceccarelli
Vice President, Tournament Standards & Supervisor
Kathryn Chappetto-Reagan
Vice President, Partnerships
Ashley Keber
Vice President, Member Relations
Jean Nachand
Vice President, Competition & On-site Operations
Giulia Orlandi
Vice President, Officiating & Supervisor
David Palanzo
Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs
Joan Pennello
Senior Vice President, Operations
Melissa Pine
Vice President, Global Program Development
Kathleen Stroia
Senior Vice President, Sport Sciences & Medicine and Transitions
Tammy Zeph
Vice President, Finance & Controller
WTA Asia-Pacific
Fabrice Chouquet
Managing Director, Asia-Pacific
Co Tournament Director, WTA Finals Shenzhen
Wendy Jiang
Commercial Vice President, Asia-Pacific