Executive Team

Steve Simon
Chairman and CEO

Micky Lawler
President

Matthew Cenedella
Chief Operating Officer

WTA Tour

Amy Binder
Vice President, Global Communications 

Bob Campbell
Director, Security 

Laura Ceccarelli
Vice President, Tournament Standards & Supervisor 

Kathryn Chappetto-Reagan
Vice President, Partnerships

Ashley Keber
Vice President, Member Relations

Jean Nachand
Vice President, Competition & On-site Operations

Giulia Orlandi
Vice President, Officiating & Supervisor 

David Palanzo
Senior Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs 

Joan Pennello
Senior Vice President, Operations 

Melissa Pine
Vice President, Global Program Development

Kathleen Stroia
Senior Vice President, Sport Sciences & Medicine and Transitions 

Tammy Zeph
Vice President, Finance & Controller 

WTA Asia-Pacific

Fabrice Chouquet
Managing Director, Asia-Pacific
Co Tournament Director, WTA Finals Shenzhen

Wendy Jiang
Commercial Vice President, Asia-Pacific

 