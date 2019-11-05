It's been a fabulous week in Shenzhen, and the newly-crowned champions have taken the chance to post some of their favorite photos of their time there. Singles winner Ashleigh Barty, one half of the victorious doubles pair Kristina Mladenovic, and Year-End Doubles No.1 Barbora Strycova all shared some snaps.



The Legend Ambassadors made the most of their time in Shenzhen too - check out these posts from Martina Hingis and Agnieszka Radwanska.

Even though their week at the Finals didn't go quite the way they wanted, overall Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu have enjoyed 2019.

And Belinda Bencic returned home from Shenzhen to be met by a very special welcoming committee.