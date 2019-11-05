It's been a fabulous week in Shenzhen, and the newly-crowned champions have taken the chance to post some of their favorite photos of their time there. Singles winner Ashleigh Barty, one half of the victorious doubles pair Kristina Mladenovic, and Year-End Doubles No.1 Barbora Strycova all shared some snaps.
Incredible ✨ pic.twitter.com/jf4j96owF6
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) November 3, 2019
The Legend Ambassadors made the most of their time in Shenzhen too - check out these posts from Martina Hingis and Agnieszka Radwanska.
Had a blast this week as the Legend Ambassador at the @SHISEIDO_corp @WTAFinals What an honor to be part of the opening ceremony and the coin toss with @KaPliskova and @ElinaSvitolina #wtafinals #wta #shiseido pic.twitter.com/N3XEoo0bcO
— Martina Hingis (@mhingis) November 4, 2019
Great time in Shenzhen🔝😎🎾 #ambassador @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/BqNYW7FsXa
— Aga Radwanska (@ARadwanska) November 2, 2019
Even though their week at the Finals didn't go quite the way they wanted, overall Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu have enjoyed 2019.
2019 was probably the best year of my life. Even though at times it really tested me 😩 I learned a lot this year and I realized I have great influence over the things that can happen to me. Excited for the things in 2020, (both on and off the court). Love you guys 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqbcCqRlm1
— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) November 3, 2019
2019 tho😭 this szn has been insane. Blessings on blessings🙏🏽thank you God!! & thank you to everyone who supports me through thick and thin. Y’all are real ones❤️ oh & Canada stay winnin’ fr 😤 2019<2020¿ pic.twitter.com/1l0HOrsS15
— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) November 3, 2019
And Belinda Bencic returned home from Shenzhen to be met by a very special welcoming committee.
Look who woke up early this morning to pick me up from the airport♥️ #snowy pic.twitter.com/y2wzFfbk4T
— Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) November 4, 2019