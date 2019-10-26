The world's best doubles players will compete for the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy this week in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - The best 16 doubles players in the world, or the sport's eight elite teams, will also compete for season-ending glory this week at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

The doubles field, which features the Top 8 teams on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen, returns to a two-group round robin format this year as they battle to lift the prestigious WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

The full breakdown of the two groups, released on Friday, can be found below.

The qualification format for doubles was revamped for the 2015 tournament, which saw the field expand from four teams to its current allotment of eight, and was also contested in a round robin format.

For the past three years, the doubles teams competing at the year-end event were drawn in an eight-team, knockout format.

Seven of the eight teams were on hand for the draw ceremony and official portrait, with top seeds and US Open champions Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka absent due to their participation in this week's Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

The four teams to win Grand Slams in 2019 are split evenly in the Red and Purple Groups, with Mertens and Sabalenka being joined by French Open champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the Red Group.

Australian Open champions and No.7 seeds Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai are in the Purple Group, which is topped by No.2 seeds and Wimbledon winners Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei.

Doubles round robin play also gets underway from the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre on Sunday. Click here to view the full order of play.

RED GROUP

[1] Elise MERTENS (BEL) / Aryna SABALENKA (BLR)

[3] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

[5] CHAN Hao-Ching (TPE) / Latisha CHAN (TPE)

[8] Anna-Lena GROENEFELD (GER) / Demi SCHUURS (NED)

PURPLE GROUP

[2] Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) / HSIEH Su-wei (TPE)

[4] Gabriela DABROWSKI (CAN) / XU Yi-fan (CHN)

[6] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

[7] Samantha STOSUR (AUS) / ZHANG Shuai (CHN)