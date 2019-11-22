Will Ons Jabeur, Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka or Dayana Yastremska earn the final Shot of the Month award for 2019? It's time to vote!

It all comes down to this: four worthy hot shots are on the ballot, and it's time to vote for the last WTA Shot of the Month in 2019, presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Have a look at the nominees in the video below and cast your vote for your favorite before voting ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET!

Shot of the Month, October 2019: Contenders

Who hit the October Shot of the Month?

How it works: hot shots are selected by wtatennis.com for every month, and the winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com.

Previous WTA Shots of the Month in 2019

January: Hsieh Su-wei

Februray: Simona Halep

March: Kirsten Flipkens

April: Iga Swiatek

May: Simona Halep

June: Caroline Wozniacki

July: Patricia Maria Tig

August: Bethanie Mattek-Sands / CoCo Vandeweghe

September: Monica Puig