It all comes down to this: four worthy hot shots are on the ballot, and it's time to vote for the last WTA Shot of the Month in 2019, presented by Cambridge Global Payments.
Have a look at the nominees in the video below and cast your vote for your favorite before voting ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET!
Who hit the October Shot of the Month?
How it works: hot shots are selected by wtatennis.com for every month, and the winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com.
Previous WTA Shots of the Month in 2019
January: Hsieh Su-wei
Februray: Simona Halep
March: Kirsten Flipkens
April: Iga Swiatek
May: Simona Halep
June: Caroline Wozniacki
July: Patricia Maria Tig
August: Bethanie Mattek-Sands / CoCo Vandeweghe
September: Monica Puig