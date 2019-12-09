Ashleigh Barty showed just how capable she is with a golf club with one of the game's greats watching on, while Naomi Osaka is getting into the swing of the festive period.

WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is famed for being a multi-talented sportswoman.

Of course, the 2019 French Open champion is noted for having previously played professional cricket, but while she is recognized as a keen golfer, she showed the world just how good she is with a club in her hand while taking part in a promotional event with the legendary Tiger Woods.

Woods, regarded as one of the greatest to play the sport, having won 15 majors, is in Australia to play in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

As part of the build up to the competition, he tried his swing out on the banks of the Yarra River, where a green was built to promote the tournament.

While Tiger, who had just arrived in Australia across the Pacific came up short of the target and found the water, Barty, who was one of a number of luminaries gathered for the event produced a smooth swing to find the putting surface.

Not only is Ash Barty a gun with a racquet and cricket bat... She just beat Tiger Woods in golf. ? #9WWOS pic.twitter.com/e6LWT3fdip — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) December 9, 2019

But Barty was not the only WTA star trying her hand at a different sport. Rising US talent Amanda Anisimova has been honing her basketball technique in recent days and shared the results with her fans on Twitter.

Flick of da wrist? pic.twitter.com/q3XgE8h3uB — Amanda Anisimova (@AnisimovaAmanda) December 8, 2019

Garbiñe Muguruza, meanwhile, might not have been on the ice, but she took in a hockey match and enjoyed the experience.

Others, such as Caroline Wozniacki, who is gearing up to end her career after the 2020 Australian Open, are simply content to be back on the tennis court.

Enjoying these moments on court with my dad! Lots of great memories throughout my career! ❤️ #bestcoach #bestdad pic.twitter.com/B925QQo05w — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile, with little over two weeks left before Christmas, there are many stars getting into the holiday spirit, with Naomi Osaka, the WTA World No.2, buying her first tree.

Went to go get a Christmas tree for the first time in my life ? pic.twitter.com/Rxeh9CtWEg — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) December 7, 2019

And finally, who wants to give Donna Vekic the bad news about her churros?

Calories don’t count on the weekend right ? ??????? #sweettooth pic.twitter.com/3bbV9QwpkH — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) December 8, 2019