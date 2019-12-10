Former World No.4 and 2016 WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova began the latest chapter of her post-tennis life with the announcement that she and husband Michal are expecting their first child.

"Beyond blessed and overjoyed to tell you we are going to be a family of 3," wrote the 2014 Australian Open finalist.

Cibulkova officially retired from tennis three weeks ago at the launch of her memoir entitled Tennis Is My Life, having played her final matches at Roland Garros earlier this spring.

“I was already feeling like the tennis life is really tough, with all the traveling and training, giving 100% every day," she said at the time. I was started to get tired of it. In the end, I felt like I gave enough and achieved things I never dreamed of reaching in my career.”

The Slovak planned to focus on her eponymous academy located in Bratislava, while keeping up with the latest tour results from afar.

“From the end of last year into the beginning of this year I started thinking, ‘I’m getting old!’ There’s so many new girls coming up, and playing so well. They’re fearless, and they fight for every point. I thought, ‘Maybe this is the time to stop, Domi!’”