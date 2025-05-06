Match reaction

  • IMG_4952
    Gauff becomes first American to reach Rome final since 2016

    3m read 7h ago
  • Jasmine Paolini, Rome 2025
    Paolini becomes third Italian woman in Open Era to reach Rome final

    3m read 6h ago
  • Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_9-DSC_9962A
    Zheng ends Sabalenka’s winning streak to reach the final four in Rome

    2m read 1d ago
  • Coco Gauff
    Gauff edges Andreeva in tense finish to return to the Rome semifinals

    Coco Gauff kept her cool down the stretch of the second set, navigating a tense tiebreak against Mirra Andreeva to reach her third career semifinal in Rome.

    4m read 1d ago
  • Stearns - 2025 Rome QF
    History made: Stearns is first player to win three straight third-set tiebreaks

    With her latest thrilling victory in Rome, Peyton Stearns became the first player in the Open Era to win three consecutive matches in third-set tiebreaks.

    3m read 1d ago
  • Jasmine Paolini
    Paolini closes with a flourish to reach her first Rome semifinal

    Trailing by a set and two breaks, Jasmine Paolini ran off six straight games in the third to advance to her third WTA 1000 semifinal and first in Rome

    3m read 2d ago
  • Sabalenka - 2025 Rome 4R
    First Madrid, now Rome: Sabalenka turns back Kostyuk again

    At the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Aryna Sabalenka needed one more thrilling tiebreak set to hold off Marta Kostyuk for the second time in two weeks.

    2m read 3d ago
  • Qinwen_Zheng_-_Internazionali_BNL_D_Italia_-_Day_6-DSC_1296A
    Zheng reels in Andreescu after saving set points in Rome

    Zheng Qinwen saved two set points in the first set before capturing nine of the last 10 games to ease past Bianca Andreescu in the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

    2m read 2d ago
  • Coco Gauff
    Gauff in control from the start in straight-sets win over Raducanu

    In just 79 minutes, Coco Gauff overpowered Emma Raducanu to book her place in the final eight, becoming the youngest player to reach four WTA 1000 clay quarterfinals since the format began.

    2m read 3d ago
  • Peyton Stearns, Rome 2025
    Stearns weathers Osaka and an unexpected flyover to reach Rome quarters

    Peyton Stearns shrugged off an interruption from the Frecce Tricolori to notch a second straight third-set tiebreak win over a Grand Slam champion, defeating Naomi Osaka to reach the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals.

    3m read 3d ago
