Match Reaction
Gauff edges Andreeva in tense finish to return to the Rome semifinals
Coco Gauff kept her cool down the stretch of the second set, navigating a tense tiebreak against Mirra Andreeva to reach her third career semifinal in Rome.
Match Reaction
History made: Stearns is first player to win three straight third-set tiebreaks
With her latest thrilling victory in Rome, Peyton Stearns became the first player in the Open Era to win three consecutive matches in third-set tiebreaks.
Match Reaction
Paolini closes with a flourish to reach her first Rome semifinal
Trailing by a set and two breaks, Jasmine Paolini ran off six straight games in the third to advance to her third WTA 1000 semifinal and first in Rome
Match Reaction
First Madrid, now Rome: Sabalenka turns back Kostyuk again
At the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Aryna Sabalenka needed one more thrilling tiebreak set to hold off Marta Kostyuk for the second time in two weeks.
Match Reaction
Zheng reels in Andreescu after saving set points in Rome
Zheng Qinwen saved two set points in the first set before capturing nine of the last 10 games to ease past Bianca Andreescu in the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
Match Reaction
Gauff in control from the start in straight-sets win over Raducanu
In just 79 minutes, Coco Gauff overpowered Emma Raducanu to book her place in the final eight, becoming the youngest player to reach four WTA 1000 clay quarterfinals since the format began.
Match Reaction
Stearns weathers Osaka and an unexpected flyover to reach Rome quarters
Peyton Stearns shrugged off an interruption from the Frecce Tricolori to notch a second straight third-set tiebreak win over a Grand Slam champion, defeating Naomi Osaka to reach the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals.
