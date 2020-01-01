It's 2020! And the stars of the WTA sent their warmest wishes to their fans via social media. Some spent New Year's Eve with family.
2019 was amazing! Can’t wait to see what 2020 will bring! Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/Du3OpEIOmV— Anastasia Rodionova (@arodionova) December 31, 2019
Happy new year!!!— victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 31, 2019
#2020
❤️ pic.twitter.com/FK4Mftw9uf
Happy new year ❤️🎊 #family #love #2020 pic.twitter.com/aFLf5L3Fkf— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) December 31, 2019
Some were flying high.
Happy New Year from above the clouds 🎉🍾🥂🎊❤️ #2020 pic.twitter.com/Awrv87vTCK— Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) December 31, 2019
Some were finishing the year on the court.
Pre-season is over! Here is to the New Tear and new goals! 🥂 Off to Brisbane ! #customhoodiegame #team pic.twitter.com/5RwfZGDG1R— Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) December 30, 2019
Last practice of the decade? Done!— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 31, 2019
Now time to see if I can stay up until midnight 🤔
See you soon 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 👋 pic.twitter.com/hn86D9Xpqj
Some are all set for the new season - and are on the road already.
End of a decade of great memories and ready to kick off 2020 in Auckland 🇳🇿 ✈️ . Wishing everyone good luck and happiness in the new year #2020 #teamjule #happynewyear2020 💫 pic.twitter.com/nX2SDzFM88— Jule Goerges✌️🇩🇪 (@juliagoerges) December 31, 2019
Happy #NewYear from Shenzhen 🎆🌠💃🌸🎉2020! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/GLuSgJDNOG— Elise Mertens (@elise_mertens) December 31, 2019
Happy New Year from Brisbane 🥂🎉🇦🇺🌉2020🥂 pic.twitter.com/zLktLqOnVj— Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) December 31, 2019
Some looked to the skies.
Happy New Year ❤️🎊 #NY #DY #2020 pic.twitter.com/oJU0kwzSlZ— Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) January 1, 2020
🌟Happy New Year 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣🌟🥳 Wishing everyone loads of happiness, health and the strength to achieve what you wish for ❤ pic.twitter.com/ihnsjBHmvQ— Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 1, 2020
And some simply...grabbed a guitar and rocked out.
2019 has been like a roller coaster and yet I made many memories and grew as a person. But still many good things to remember!— Jelena Ostapenko (@JelenaOstapenk8) December 31, 2019
Thank you 2019 and to everyone who supported me! Time to ring in 2020. I’m ready for you 🙏🏻❤️🎾🥰🥳🇱🇻🙈🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/1cfTYwjxo6
Happy New Year!