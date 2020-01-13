World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Belinda Bencic are both in the main draw for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Six of the world's Top 10 are scheduled to appear at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month - led by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

The Australian is joined by the defending champion and World No.8 Belinda Bencic, World No.2 and new Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova, 2015 Dubai champion and current World No.3 Simona Halep, as well as World No.9 Kiki Bertens.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the World No.6, is also in the draw.

Three Top 30 Americans feature in the draw: Auckland semifinalist Amanda Anisimova, Sofia Kenin, and Alison Riske - the latter two who both reached last year's Round of 16.

The tournament takes place from February 17 at the Aviation Club in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.