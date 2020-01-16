Former champion and No.2 seed Garbiñe Muguruza withdrew from the Hobart International ahead of her quarterfinal match against Veronika Kudermetova.

HOBART, Australia - No.2 seed Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to withdraw from the Hobart International on Thursday ahead of her quarterfinal match against No.5 seed Veronika Kudermetova with a viral illness.

“I’m really sad that I had to withdraw from the Hobart International," the former World No.1 said in a statement.

"It’s such a special tournament for me and it has been great to return again this year. Thanks to all the wonderful fans and hopefully I can be back.”

The two-time major champion scored a pair of wins at this year's event, beating Wang Yafan in her opening round before saving match point to beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a dramatic second round match on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old returned to Hobart this year for the first time in six years after accepting a wildcard, having won her first career WTA title in Tasmania in 2014.

Kudermetova becomes the first player through to the semifinals and the Russian will next face either top seed Elise Mertens or another former champion in Great Britain's Heather Watson.