Five hot shots made us say 'Wow!' in the first month of 2020, but we need your help to choose the year's first Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.
Did Elise Mertens, Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki or Garbiñe Muguruza hit the best shot in January?
Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!
Who hit the January 2020 Shot of the Month? Vote now!
Click here to vote for the January 2020 Shot of the Month!
How it works:
Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com
Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com