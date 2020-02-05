Wang Yafan and Chloe Pacquet visited a Bangkok community to bring tennis fun to children and raise breast cancer awareness for women ahead of the Thailand Open.

BANGKOK, Thailand - Ahead of the GSB Thailand Open 2020 presented by EA, WTA players Wang Yafan and Chloe Pacquet took some time off to help raise breast cancer awareness through tennis.

The International-level Hua Hin event is working with the Queen SiriKit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, to help raise awareness of breast cancer screenings which can help to save lives.

With the QSCBC Foundation, Wang and Pacquet visited a disadvantaged community in Bangkok. They took part in tennis clinics and fun activities with children in the community whilst their mothers were informed about the risks of breast cancer and the benefits of early screening.

During the event, over 100 women registered with the QSCBC Foundation - an action that could help to directly save lives in the future.

The lucky children will also have an opportunity to visit Hua Hin on 8th February, a chance for some of them to visit the beach for the first time. In Hua Hin, they will get a chance to watch some tennis at the Thailand Open and also have a fun outing to the nearby Vana Nava Water Park.

It’s all a part of the Thailand Open’s continuing efforts to raise awareness for breast cancer. The tournament has pledged to donate all ticket revenue directly to the QSCBC Foundation, which also treats patients with terminal cancer. The WTA Thailand Open will donate a minimum of THB 1 million, approximately $33,000. In addition, APG will also donate $10,000, the WTA $5,000 and WTA Charities another $5,000.

The tournament has also changed the color of its tennis courts to a vibrant pink as another way to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million females globally each year and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women around the world*. Early detection is known to have a large impact on survival rates so bringing the illness to public attention can help to save lives.

*Breast cancer figures according to the World Health Organisation