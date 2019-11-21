The WTA Thailand Open turned pink on Tuesday to confirm its return to Hua Hin in 2020 and announce a charity initiative that will see all ticket revenue donated to a local breast cancer charity.



Thailand’s sports fans will once again have the opportunity to watch live, world-class tennis at the WTA Thailand Open 2020 taking place at the True Arena, Hua Hin from 8-16 February 2020. What’s more, they will know that by just watching a tennis match they will be helping to fight breast cancer as the WTA International event will donate all ticketing revenues to the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation to help patients with terminal cancer.



The WTA Thailand Open will donate a minimum of THB 1 million, approximately $33,000. In addition, APG will also donate $10,000, the WTA $5,000 and WTA Charities another $5,000. The tournament and the WTA will also create an charity program in the lead up to the event with players helping to expand awareness of the issues surrounding the disease.

Former World No.19 and the only Thai woman to have ever reached the world Top 20, Tamarine 'Tammy' Tanasugarn, has confirmed that she will compete at the event, as has Zheng Saisai, the World No.41. Both attended a press conference on 19 November alongside Paradorn Srichaphan, former ATP World No.9 and now Co-Tournament Director at the WTA Thailand Open.



His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF), presided at the press conference at the InterContinental Hotel, Bangkok in his role as Chairman of the WTA Thailand Open Advisory Board.



Charles Hsiung, President of APG and Ms. Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Group, on behalf of True Arena Hua Hin were also in attendance as His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop announced:



"I could not be happier with the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) trust in True Arena Hua Hin to host this WTA International tournament event for a second consecutive year.

What's even more special is that we will be raising a lot of money for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation to help patients with terminal cancer for the 'Bann Pak Ping' project.

New for 2020 in terms of competition is the use of Electronic Line Calling (ELC) for the replay of the falling ball that may be too fast for the human eye, as well as the 25-second shotclock rule."



The WTA Thailand Open 2020, which offers total prize money of USD $275,000, or approximately THB 8 million, will take place from 10 to 16 February (qualifying draw 8-9 February, main draw on 10-16 February) at the True Arena Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.



The first edition of the WTA Thailand Open was held from 28 January to 3 February 2019 and attracted a world-class field including former Wimbledon Champion and former world number one Garbiñe Muguruza alongside Chinese star Wang Qiang. The title was won by rising WTA star and current World No.22, 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine, in front of a sold-out crowd.



The ‘Road to Thailand Open 2020’ program will take place in the lead-up to the event to select Thai players to be awarded wildcards into the WTA Thailand Open and provide unique opportunities for local players as well as a legacy for the event.