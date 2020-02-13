Fourteen Grand Slam champions, including Serena Williams, are set to be among the 96-woman field that plays at the Miami Open presented by Itau.

MIAMI, FL, USA – Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are among the players who have confirmed their intention to play at the 2020 Miami Open presented by Itau.

The Premier Mandatory event has attracted all of the Top 74 women on the WTA Ranking to take part, including WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

As well as Serena, Barty and Kenin, the field will boast 11 other Grand Slam champions, including Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Garbiñe Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens, Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

In addition, WTA Tour Finals champion Elina Svitolina, former WTA World No.1 Karolina Pliskova and Top 5 star Belinda Bencic are all present.

And while 15-year-old Gauff, who turns 16 just a couple of weeks before the tournament begins, will be the youngest player in the draw, she is joined by exciting up-and-comer Amanda Anisimova, the 18-year-old who reached the semifinals of the French Open last year.

Eight further wildcards will be announced while 12 additional slots are available to players who come through the qualifying draw, completing a 96-woman field.

The hard court tournament, which was won by Barty in 2019, runs from March 24 through April 4 and has a prize pool exceeding $8,750,000.