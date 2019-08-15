The WTA has announced that the 2020 Xi’an Open, a 125K Series tournament in Xi’an, China scheduled to take place from April 13-19, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A WTA spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with everyone in China during this difficult time and we look forward to the WTA Tour events that are scheduled to take place this fall.

"We are watching the situation closely as there isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our players, WTA and event staff, and our fans. We continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus, and we will work closely with them to monitor the situation."