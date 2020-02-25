Reigning French Open girls' singles champion Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada produced a dominant showing against No.8 seed Nao Hibino to reach her first WTA quarterfinal at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

ACAPULCO, Mexico - In just 64 minutes, Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez upset No.8 seed Nao Hibino to reach her first WTA-level quarterfinal at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, 6-3, 6-0.

Competing in her fifth career WTA main draw this week, the 17-year-old was dominant across three matches coming into Wednesday's clash against the No.8 seed, and was similarly on-song against the World No.71 in their fourth career meeting.

Related: WTA Scouting Report: Leylah Fernandez dances up the rankings

Having lost a heartbreaking, nearly-three-hour match to Hibino last fall at the Japan Women's Open in Hiroshima - a 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-5 first-round defeat to the eventual champion in which she led by a set and a break - Fernandez faced none of the same adversity in Mexico.

Behind five breaks of serve overall, and the loss of just five points in the second set, the Canadian sealed consecutive WTA main draw wins for the first time in her fledgling career, and set an all-teenaged clash against Anastasia Potapova in the last eight.

Her run continues!



Fernandez gets the early break for 1-0 in the second.#AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/YG6HaVdzB1 — WTA (@WTA) February 27, 2020

The Russian scored a 6-3, 6-3 victory over German veteran Tatjana Maria in her second round match, and the two teenagers will face off at WTA level for the first time for a spot in the final four.

Read more: Watson overcomes Bondarenko to reach Acapulco quarterfinals

All eight of Fernandez's victories this season have come against players ranked ahead of her, highlighted by a statement victory against then-World No.5 Belinda Bencic earlier this month in Fed Cup.

More to come...