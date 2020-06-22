During the pause in professional tennis, World No.7 Kiki Bertens has worked with writer René van Hattum and the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association to produce the book Tennis met Kiki, out this week.

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands - World No.7 Kiki Bertens has been keeping herself busy while the WTA Tour is on pause - and this week, the Dutch star will present Tennis met Kiki (Tennis with Kiki), a book aimed at inspiring children on court produced in conjunction with writer René van Hattum and the KNLTB (Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association).

"Very proud to be able to share this with you," wrote Bertens on social media following the book launch. "I hope that this will make even more children enthusiastic about this beautiful sport. Because tennis is for everyone!" The proceeds of the book will go to the Youth Fund for Sports and Culture and will benefit young tennis players from families with little money.

Tennis met Kiki covers KNLTB ambassador Bertens' journey and achievements in becoming the highest-ranked Dutchwoman in WTA history, her tips for training and competition and her experiences from the biggest tournaments in the world, from Grand Slams to the Olympic Games. In 2018, the former Roland Garros semifinalist became just the third Dutch player to crack the Top 10, and after winning her first Premier Mandatory title at Madrid last year, the 28-year-old rose to her career high of World No.4 - beating by one place the previous highest national WTA ranking, Betty Stove's peak of World No.5 set in 1977.

Tennis met Kiki will be available online and in Dutch bookstores from 24 June.