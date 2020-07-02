MONTREUX, Switzerland - Teenage phenomenon Iga Swiatek delivered a dominant performance in the final of the Elle Spirit Open to win the exhibition title 6-2, 6-2 over Viktorija Golubic, having conceded just one set all week.

The 18-year-old had been in eviscerating form during the entirety of the eight-player tournament in Montreux, Switzerland, in which the results from two round-robin groups of four set up a knockout format from the semifinals onwards. World No.49 Swiatek, the highest-ranked player in the Black Group, went undefeated against three home players to top it, beating Conny Perrin 6-0, 6-0, Hua Hin runner-up Leonie Kung 6-1, 6-0 and Palermo champion Jil Teichmann 6-3, 5-7, [10-3]. Second-placed World No.63 Teichmann also progressed to the last four after beating Kung 6-2, 6-1 and Perrin 6-2, 6-3.

The Pink Group had been headed by World No.5 Elina Svitolina, but the former WTA Finals champion was unable to live up to her status. Svitolina was stunned 6-2, 7-5 by 19-year-old World No.284 Simona Waltert, who reached the second round of Lausanne on her WTA main draw debut last year, in her first match, and matters did not greatly improve from there. The Ukrainian would scrape by Stefanie Voegele 3-6, 6-3, [10-7] in her second, but World No.123 Golubic dismissed her 6-3, 6-1 in the final round-robin clash - meaning that, having also defeated Waltert and Voegele in straight sets, it was the 2016 Gstaad champion who topped the group.

Swiatek remained in imperious form in the semifinals, swatting Waltert aside 6-0, 6-4, but Golubic had to battle harder, saving two set points in the first set before overcoming Teichmann 7-6(3), 3-6, [10-6]. The final saw the Pole continue to peak: though she dropped her serve in the opening game of both sets, Swiatek bounced back with near-untouchable streaks in each. Repeatedly firing breathtaking backhand winners - including a clean return winner on set point in the first set - and demonstrating proficiency with the dropshot and at net when she needed to, last year's Lugano finalist displayed little rust from her time off court.

Having also avenged her first-round loss to Golubic at Wimbledon last year, Swiatek - who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the second time in her young career at the Australian Open in January before the COVID-19 pandemic struck - underlined in fine style that she will be one to watch on the resumption of the WTA Tour.