Maria Sharapova continues to train hard, while Shelby Rogers' latest session was disrupted for an unusual reason.

Maria Sharapova may have retired from professional tennis, but the five-time Grand Slam winner retains her drive to stay in top condition.

The Russian has regularly taken to social media to showcase her love of fitness and showcased her latest workout on Friday.

She was hard at work on the beach in a session that saw her combine boxing, battle ropes and weighted lunges.

Elsewhere, Shelby Rogers had a rather unexpected distraction when she was training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

With helicopters circling overhead, the former Top 50 player was naturally curious as to what might be going on – and it turned out the explanation was an escaped kangaroo.

Helicopters were circling during my practice this morning...turns out it was wayyy better than I was imagining 😂🦘🤔 https://t.co/ozHeFcDUFm — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) July 16, 2020

Conchita Martínez is looking forward to seeing her place in the Tennis Hall of Fame in the flash after catching a glimpse of the exhibit…

I love it!!! I can’t wait to celebrate next year! For now let’s stay safe everyone! 😊😊 https://t.co/syhb6FRZ0H — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) July 17, 2020

… while she is currently helping Garbiñe Muguruza return in top condition when the Tour returns in August. The Australian Open finalist posted an image of her team taking some time out to enjoy a meal together.

And finally, Kaia Kanepi has been taking in the sights back home in Estonia, visiting a town that shares her name.

I went to see that place #kanepi pic.twitter.com/y1JJxTM9c6 — Kaia Kanepi (@KanepiKaia) July 17, 2020