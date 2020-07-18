Petra Kvitova and Anastasija Sevastova will face off in the final of the second stage of this week's non-WTA exhibition event in Berlin after winning a pair of contrasting semifinal matches.

Kvitova, who beat Petkovic in straight sets on grass earlier in the week, needed to rally from a set down on the hard courts of Berlin's Tempelhof Hangar to seal her spot in the final, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

"I played an unbelievable first game, and since then, I was struggling a little bit," the Czech said. "In the second set, I started to play more patiently, but still aggressive... I started to go a little bit more into the court, and that helped me a lot."

Kvitova surrendered just five games against the German in the quarterfinal round of the grass-court portion of the event but spoke highly of the former World No.9, who she has faced 13 times at tour-level tournaments.

"She's a really good mover and she's really hitting her shots very cleanly. She's always using my strength and path of the ball really well, so I was really trying to find good tactics against her."

Later in the day, Sevastova dominated from start to finish against Svitolina - who was the winner of the exhibition's first leg against Kvitova, and beat Sevastova on grass in straight sets in the semifinals - in a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

"In regards to the result, it was still a tough match. It was very physical. With Elina, you have to play every point and you cannot let go, because... it's going to be so tough," Sevastova said.

"There were some little points - I hit some lines, maybe she missed some close shots - but still, I had to work for it. It's not like it just came. I moved so good and I had to play long rallies... and when you fight for every point, it comes."

Previewing the upcoming final against Kvitova, the Latvian added: "I'll have to move even better, I think. It's going to be faster. She's an amazing hard court, grass court player. I'll have to play my best and I'll have to mix it up."