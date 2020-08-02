Choosing a balanced diet is important for everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle. When you are a tennis player competing at the highest level, your nutrition is even more critical for optimal health, growth, performance, and recovery. The physical demands upon your body are high; use the guidance below to ensure you are fueling your body to WIN!Choosing a balanced diet is important for everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle. When you are a tennis player competing at the highest level, your nutrition is even more critical for optimal health, growth, performance, and recovery. The physical demands upon your body are high; use the guidance below to ensure you are fueling your body to WIN!

MY PLATE

My Plate provides guidance for the general population on how to choose a balanced diet.

My Plate is a visual tool to help you determine the proportions of foods groups to include at each meal for a generally active lifestyle— ½ of your plate should be vegetables and fruits, ¼ of your plate lean protein, and ¼ plate grains or starches (carbohydrates).

This is a great way to structure your meals during periods of LOW training demands.

TENNIS PLATE

A tennis player’s body has different nutritional needs to meet the demands of heavy training and competition. The “Tennis Plate” graphic was created with your specific needs in mind. Follow these guidelines for training days:

½ of the plate should be carbohydrate-rich foods, like grains and starches. Tennis players need carbohydrates to fuel training and competition and for recovery.

¼ plate of lean protein, including meat and alternatives or dairy. Tennis players need protein for growth, muscle repair, and recovery.

¼ plate of colorful fruits and vegetables. Tennis players need vitamins, minerals, & dietary fiber; ensure you consume an adequate amount of fruit and vegetables each day for these essential nutrients.

Healthy fats and flavorful spices accent the main components of the meal.

Tennis players also need more fluids, especially in the HEAT.

GRAINS AND OTHER CARBOHYDRATE FOODS

Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, barley or another cereal grain is a grain product. Bread, pasta, rice, oatmeal, breakfast cereals, tortillas, and grits/polenta are examples of grain products. Some foods contain a high amount of carbohydrate but are not classified as grains, such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, beans, peas, and corn. These foods all contain carbohydrates which provide the fuel and energy for performance. Carbohydrates should comprise the biggest part of your training diet (50% or more!) and be included at every meal.

Refined Grains

Burn more quickly because they have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. These are a better option immediately before and after training to provide fuel and recovery nutrition more quickly. Options include:

Foods made from white flour, like breads, pastas, and cereals

White rice

Whole Grains

Burn slowly because they contain the entire grain kernel: bran, germ & endosperm. These should be included daily for a fiber-rich diet.

Food products made with whole wheat flour, including 100% whole grain breads

Oatmeal and steel cut oats

Brown rice

Farro, barley, and bulgur

VEGETABLES

Any vegetable or 100% vegetable juice counts as a member of the vegetable group. Vegetables may be raw or cooked, fresh, frozen, canned, or dried/dehydrated. Vegetables are organized into subgroups according to their nutrient content. Vegetables are rich in minerals, antioxidant vitamins and dietary fiber. Aim for 4-5 servings of vegetables daily.

Dark Green: Spinach, kale, other leafy greens, broccol

Orange/Red: Carrots, pumpkin, squash, bell peppers

Dried beans and peas: black beans, kidney beans, peas. *a great source of carbohydrate for fueling

Starchy: potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, winter squash. *a great source of carbohydrate for fueling

FRUITS

Any fruit or 100% fruit juice counts as part of the fruit group. Fruits may be fresh, canned, frozen, or dried. Fruits contain carbohydrates which provide fuel for tennis; fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. Some common fruits include bananas, apples, mangos, pineapple, melon, berries, tomatoes and pears. Aim for 2-3 cups of fruit daily.

PROTEIN FOODS

All foods made from meat, poultry, seafood, beans and peas, eggs, processed soy products, nuts, and seeds are considered part of the protein foods group. Protein foods contain amino acids, which are the building blocks of muscle, and required by every cell in the body. Aim to include protein at every meal and snack to meet daily requirements and for optimal recovery. Common choices include:

Red meat – beef, ham, lamb, pork, veal. *these foods provide a good source of iron and zinc.

Poultry & eggs – chicken, turkey, duck, eggs

Seafood – flounder, halibut, salmon, tuna, crayfish, lobster, shrimp, scallops

Meat alternatives – tofu, tempeh, soy or bean-based veggie burgers

Dry beans and peas – black beans, falafel, pinto beans, chickpeas, hummus

Nuts and seeds – almonds, cashews, peanuts, sesame & sunflower seeds, nut butters

Milk or plant-based protein powders – used for recovery, travel, or to supplement a lower protein diet

DAIRY

Foods made from milk that retain their calcium content are part of the group, while foods made from milk that have little to no calcium, such as cream cheese, cream, and butter, are not. Aim for 3-4 servings of dairy daily for optimal bone health. Common choices include:

Regular, flavored, or lactose-free milk

Milk-based desserts, like pudding, frozen yogurt, or ice cream

Hard and soft natural cheeses, like cheddar, parmesan, ricotta, and cottage cheese

Yogurt and yogurt drinks, kefir

Non-dairy alternatives that are fortified with calcium - nut-based milks, oat milk, soymilk, rice milko - provide very little protein, except for soymilk.

FATS AND OILS

Oils are fats that are liquid at room temperature and come from different plants and fish. Solid fats, (solid at room temperature), like butter, come from animal foods or can be made from vegetable oils. A small amount of fats and oils are necessary daily to provide essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins. Omega-3-fatty acids are health promoting fats found in avocado, soybeans, almonds, flax seeds, walnuts, and oily fish.

ATHLETE FOOD GROUP

As an athlete, you need a certain number of calories to keep your body functioning and provide energy for your high-intensity physical activities. There are foods created specifically for athletes to provide extra fuel for training and recovery. Athlete-specific foods consist of:

Sport drink (pre, during, and/or post training/competition)

Sport gels (during training/competition)

Sport bars (pre and/or post training/competition.

Recovery drinks, including chocolate milk (post training/competition)

A special thanks to the author, WTA Sports Dietitians Jessica LaRoche and Page Love