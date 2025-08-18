Tournament background - 1017 - Cincinnati
Aug 7 - Aug 18, 2025

The Cincinnati Open is a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The draw has expanded in 2025, with 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams competing for 1,000 PIF WTA Ranking points at the third-largest tennis event in the United States. It is the oldest US tennis tournament still played in its original city. The Cincinnati Open became a WTA 1000 event in 2009.

Duration August 7 - August 18, 2025
Total $ Commitment $5,152,599
Aryna Sabalenka Cincinnati 2024

Canadian Open, Cincinnati expand to 96-player fields, extended format

3m read
2mo ago

Champions Corner: Sabalenka and Pegula keeping calm ahead of US Open

7m read
8mo ago
Pegula, Sabalenka - 2024 Cincinnati final

Sabalenka beats Pegula in Cincinnati to capture sixth WTA 1000 title

3m read
8mo ago
WTA-Champion_Cincinnati-Sabalenka_3x2

Muhammad and Routliffe battle to first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati

2m read
8mo ago
Routliffe, Muhammad - 2024 Cincinnati