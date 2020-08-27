Please see below for a joint statement from the WTA, ATP Tour, and USTA regarding a pause of play on Thursday, August 27th at the Western & Southern Open.
"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States. The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognize this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28."