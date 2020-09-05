All the key facts, head-to-heads and talking points as fourth round is completed at the 2020 US Open.

LEARNING

Read more: US Open 2020: Day 8, Order of Play

Elise Mertens has won the joint-most matches (22) of any player on Tour in 2020, along with Elena Rybakina. Her opponent Sofia Kenin is bidding to become the first back-to-back Slam champion since Naomi Osaka (2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open). Kenin has also won 26-of-28 service games (93%) at this US Open.

Maria Sakkari is aiming to become the first Greek woman to reach the quarterfinal stage of a major. Her opponent Serena Williams has hit a tournament-leading 32 aces this fortnight and has recorded the fastest serve (124mph / 199.5kph).

Serena faces No.22 seed Sakkari for the second consecutive week, having lost 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open after being up a set and 4-1 in the tiebreak.

At 21 years, 302 days, Kenin is the youngest player remaining in the draw while Serena Williams (38 years, 351 days) is the oldest.

Victoria Azarenka is on an eight-match winning streak, including her title run last week at Western & Southern Open. Azarenka has also won 16-of-24 return games (67%, a tournament best). Her opponent Karolina Muchova now has seven wins in Flushing Meadows, more than the other three Slams combined (six).

Alizé Cornet has now reached the R16 at all four majors and is aiming for her career first quarterfinal. Tsvetana Pironkova defeated two seeds this fortnight (No.10 Muguruza, No.18 Vekic), having lost her previous six Slam meetings against seeded players. The two players meet today for the first time in over nine years.

READING

Joel Drucker of tennis.com reports on Jennifer Brady's upset win against former US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

Kevin Mitchell of The Guardian assesses the challenge that lies ahead this week for Serena Williams as she bids for a record-tying 24th singles Slam.

Serena faced a tough battle against fellow American Sloane Stephens in the the third round (highlights below). ESPN reflects on that encounter.

WATCHING

2020 US Open highlights: Serena fights back in Stephens win

ORDER OF PLAY

TRENDING

.@naomiosaka has "Home is where the heart is" written on her sneakers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YXJzqxMn0P — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2020