Though No.4 seed Naomi Osaka and No.28 seed Jennifer Brady have been cast as the favorites in the first two US Open quarterfinals, both are yet to win a set in multiple meetings against their respective opponents. Osaka is 0-3 against Shelby Rogers, having lost to the American twice in their ITF days, 6-2, 6-2 in the 2013 Lexington $50K second round on hard courts and 6-4, 6-4 in the 2015 Osprey $50K second round on green clay - and then again at WTA level, falling 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of Charleston 2017 on green clay.

Meanwhile, Brady is 0-2 against No.23 seed Yulia Putintseva, with both meetings occurring in 2018. The Kazakh triumphed 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of Roland Garros and two months later backed it up on Brady's home turf, 7-5, 6-2 in the second round of Washington.

Yulia Putintseva and Shelby Rogers both made their Grand Slam quarterfinal debuts at Roland Garros 2016, with Putintseva repeating the feat in Paris in 2018, but both are in the maiden appearance in the last eight of the US Open. Jennifer Brady is in her first quarterfinal at any of the majors.

Naomi Osaka is the only player in the top half who has previously reached the semifinals at a major. Indeed, each time the former World No.1 has gone beyond the fourth round, she has ended up winning the whole thing, at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

Yulia Putintseva is bidding to be the first Kazakh, male or female, ever to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. The only other player from Kazakhstan to have played a major quarterfinal is former World No.25 Yaroslava Shvedova, who made that stage at Roland Garros in 2010 and 2012, and Wimbledon in 2016. Additionally, Elena Likhovtseva, who was born in Almaty and represented Kazakhstan at the start of her career, reached the 2005 Roland Garros semifinals playing for Russia.

World No.93 Shelby Rogers, who was sidelined for 13 months in 2018 and 2019 due to knee surgery and was unranked as recently as last April, is bidding for her fourth career Top 10 win and second of the year, having defeated Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of Montréal 2014, Simona Halep in the first round of the 2017 Australian Open and Serena Williams a month ago in the Lexington quarterfinals. The last of those runs returned the former World No.48 to the Top 100 for the first time since April 2018.

Tsvetana Pironkova DEFINITELY still got it 😅🔥 in case she was still wondering #USOpen — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) September 7, 2020

my favorite practice partner 😙🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZNR9RhKE5U — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) September 7, 2020

Head up, good things are coming ✊🏼

Thank you @usopen for all the emotions 🙏



J'ai tout donné aujourd'hui, et plus encore.

Tête haute, de bonnes choses arrivent, je le sens ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/R8GbunWQgs — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 8, 2020

Didn’t get the win.. time to regroup and get ready for the clay season! Thank you for the memories NY ☺️ pic.twitter.com/k6ivfYcegU — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) September 8, 2020

Click here to view full order of play.

Martin Blackman, the USTA's General Manager of Player Development, was seated courtside in Ashe to see Serena Williams triumph in three sets over Maria Sakkari - and was most struck by the improvement in the former World No.1's movement, reports Ed McGrogan for Tennis.com.

Yesterday, Serena Williams, Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka made history with three mothers in a Grand Slam quarterfinal lineup for the first time, writes Arthur Kapetanakis for usopen.org.

