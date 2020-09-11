Former Roland Garros junior champion Paula Badosa bids for her first WTA final against Eugenie Bouchard while Patricia Maria Tig faces Tereza Martincova in the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championships Istanbul semifinals.

MATCH POINTS

The semifinal lineup in Istanbul is the second all-unseeded last four in a WTA tournament this year following Lexington (wildcard Shelby Rogers, Jil Teichmann, Jennifer Brady and Coco Gauff). It is also the second time in 2020 that two qualifiers, Eugenie Bouchard and Tereza Martincova, have featured in the semifinals following Acapulco, where Leylah Fernandez was runner-up and Wang Xiyu also reached the last four.

2015 Roland Garros girls' champion Paula Badosa was the victor in her only previous match against Eugenie Bouchard, also on clay, defeating the Canadian 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the 2018 Contrexéville ITF W100 event. Patricia Maria Tig and Tereza Martincova will play for the first time today.

2014 Nurnberg champion Eugenie Bouchard is the only remaining player who has previously won a WTA title, and is bidding to reach her first final since Kuala Lumpur 2016. Patricia Maria Tig has been runner-up twice, at Baku 2015 and Bucharest 2019, and was also the 2019 Karlsruhe 125K champion. Tereza Martincova is competing in her third WTA semifinal following Québec City 2016 and Gstaad 2017, while Paula Badosa has made it to the last four of a WTA event for the second time in her career following Palermo 2019.

World No.88 Patricia Maria Tig is the highest-ranked player left in the draw, followed by World No.94 Paula Badosa. World No.272 Eugenie Bouchard would become the second lowest-ranked WTA finalist of 2020 with a win, following Leonie Kung's run to the Hua Hin final in February as a No.283-ranked qualifier.

Patricia Maria Tig is bidding to become the third mother to reach a WTA final in 2020 following Serena Williams in Auckland and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati and the US Open.

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 1pm)

CENTER COURT

Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) / Katarina ZAVATSKA (UKR) vs [2] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS)

Not before 2.30pm

[Q] Eugenie BOUCHARD (CAN) vs Paula BADOSA (ESP)

[1] Alexa GUARACHI (CHI) / Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) vs [3] Kaitlyn CHRISTIAN (USA) / Giuliana OLMOS (MEX)

Not before 6pm

[Q] Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE) vs Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)