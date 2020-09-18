Victoria Azarenka scored her 14th victory in her last 15 matches when Daria Kasatkina retired due to a right ankle injury she suffered in the first set of their third round match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

ROME, Italy - Unseeded Victoria Azarenka earned a berth in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Friday when Daria Kasatkina retired due to a right ankle injury she sustained in the first-set tiebreak.

As the Russian chased a ball that clipped off the net on the second point of the tiebreak, with Azarenka leading 1-0, she rolled over on her right foot as she slid in an attempt to reach the ball.

After an emotional scene in which she was comforted by Azarenka on the court, the Russian was unable to continue and retired from the match after one hour and 16 minutes of play.

Over the course of the first 12 games, the two players traded breaks four times. After the Belarusian led 3-1, Kasatkina won three straight games to move a break ahead herself, and later was broken serving for the set twice at 5-4 and 6-5.

Azarenka advances to a quarterfinal meeting Garbiñe Muguruza, who saw off 2019 finalist Johanna Konta in straight sets in a near-simultaneous finish. Last year, the Belarusian won their third-round clash via retirement when she was leading Muguruza, 6-4, 3-1.

More to come...