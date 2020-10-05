ORDER OF PLAY -- 11:00 AM START

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER 
[30] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs. Danielle COLLINS (USA)
[3] Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) vs. Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG)
after 1 men's match
Iga SWIATEK (POL) vs. [Q] Martina TREVISAN (ITA)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN
after 1 men's match
Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) / Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) vs. [2] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)
[9] Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs. [4] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

For the Order of Play in full, visit rolandgarros.com.

