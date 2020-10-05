We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy Policy. By continuing to browse our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more info.
With main draw play whittled down to the two main stadiums at Roland Garros, Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins face off in the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier to conclude the round of 16, before quarterfinal play begins.
By WTA Staff
ORDER OF PLAY -- 11:00 AM START
COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER [30] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs. Danielle COLLINS (USA) [3] Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) vs. Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) after 1 men's match Iga SWIATEK (POL) vs. [Q] Martina TREVISAN (ITA)
COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN after 1 men's match Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) / Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) vs. [2] Timea BABOS (HUN) / Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) [9] Sofia KENIN (USA) / Bethanie MATTEK-SANDS (USA) vs. [4] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)