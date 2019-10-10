2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is on the comeback trail from injury and hopes to be ready for the 2021 Australian Open. Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova has split with coach Daniel Vallverdu.

Bianca Andreescu says she is "perfectly healthy" following the knee injury that forced her to miss the 2020 WTA season.

The Canadian, who won the 2019 US Open, has not played competitively since pulling out of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen in October 2019 due to a left knee problem.

“I’m doing really well," Andreescu told the Tennis Majors website. "The virus kind of pushed me back, and some little personal things here and there, but right now I’m good, I’m training hard, I’m really looking forward to 2021.

“I’m perfectly healthy. I just really wanted to take time to build everything in my life and I think this time off really helped me do that.”

Asked if she will be ready for the Australian Open in January 2021, Andreescu replied: “Yes, 100 per cent.”

The WTA World No.7 added: “I wouldn’t say I am ready tomorrow to play a match because I am taking it step by step, but maybe in a couple of weeks I will be good. I don’t want to rush anything but I’m feeling good.”