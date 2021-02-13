Compatriots Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula ensured that there will be at least one American who'll reach the semifinals at the first Grand Slam of the season.

Good friends and now Grand Slam quarterfinal opponents.

After fourth-round victories in Melbourne on Monday, Americans Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady will square off for a spot in the final four of the Australian Open.

First up on Rod Laver Arena, unseeded Pegula's dream run through the draw continued thanks to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over No.5 seed Elina Svitolina, her first career win against a Top 10 player.

"I thought I served really well pretty much the whole time. I think that I kind of got a little tentative in the second set. I played a good game to break her, then I didn't hold serve. That was huge," Pegula said after the match.

"I'm just happy that I reset at the start of the third. I think that's huge. Obviously you know you're going to go three sets eventually. I think the way I kind of switched the momentum and turned it around was really, really important.

"I can't get more confident, it is my best result yet and I'm playing good tennis and today was a hard fought win, so, yeah, I'm feeling pretty good."

Pegula reversed the result of the pair's first meeting — a straight-sets victory for Svitolina in the first round in Abu Dhabi in January — in one hour and 55 minutes. Sustained power tennis proved to be Pegula's key to victory, as was an ability to reset after inconsistency plagued her in the second set.

The American secured the decisive break of serve in the fourth game of the final set, and rode her own service games through to victory.

"It was not a good day for me today. I was making way too many errors. Yeah, tough to pick why was like this. A mixture of things," Svitolina said in defeat.

"I think she also played quite good today. It was very tough for me to find the rhythm because she was playing good in the first set, not very well in the second. Then she came back.

"I didn't feel very good today on the court. I don't know. It's disappointing because I've been playing very good. I feel it was that kind of day where nothing was going my way."

In all, Pegula nearly doubled Svitolina's total of winners — 31 to 19 — and was successful at net, winning the point on 21 of her 29 trips into the forecourt.

But also particularly effective, as it turns out, was Pegula's ability to predict the future.

In the second match on Laver, No.22 seed Brady earned a 6-1, 7-5 win over No.28 seed Donna Vekic in an hour and 34 minutes.

The Croatian entered the match with bandaging on her right knee and later took a medical timeout to add more strapping after holding serve in the first game of the second set.

She battled admirably on in the second set, however, and stay ahead by holding serve until Brady earned the decisive break at 5-5.

"Jen is an awesome person. She's a great person. She was texting me, I'm so happy, I'm so proud. This is awesome... It's an opportunity for both of us. I'm just happy I'm here. She's been playing some good tennis, solidifying herself as a top player. We've all been pushing each other. Why not push each other into a quarterfinal, then one of us be in the semis? That's what we're here to do. We're here to have fun and compete. If I can do it against somebody that I like, that I wouldn't mind if they beat me, hopefully not, but if they did, why not?" - Jessica Pegula on Jennifer Brady

Brady and Pegula have played once before, as last summer's Western & Southern Open. That match was won by Pegula, 7-6(5), 6-4.

More to come...